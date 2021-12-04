Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital

The former president launched his new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, in October. He unveiled plans for a new messaging app called "Truth Social" to rival Twitter and the other social media platforms that banned him following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

TMTG’s plan is to become a publicly listed company through a merger with the publicly traded Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company whose sole purpose is to acquire a private company and take it public.