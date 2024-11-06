Trump Media gains post-election, even as Truth Social parent reports $19 million quarterly loss

Trump created the company after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Revenue for the three-month period that ended on September 30 was just over $1 million, down nearly 6% from a year earlier. Trump Media, based in Sarasota, Florida, has lost more than $363 million so far this year.

Trump Media said some of its costs related to the launch of its new TV streaming service called Truth+.

CEO and former Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes said in a statement the company “continues to explore additional possibilities for growth” such as mergers with other companies that “would benefit from Trump Media technology and branding.”

The company said in a regulatory finding that its success depends in part on “the reputation and popularity of President Donald J. Trump.”