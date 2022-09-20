Trump legal team balks at judge's declassification questions

Trump has maintained without evidence that all of the records were declassified; his lawyers have not echoed that claim, though they have asserted that a president has absolute authority to declassify information.

In the letter, Trump's lawyers say the time for addressing that question would be if they file a motion seeking the return by the Justice Department of some of the property taken from Mar-a-Lago.

“Otherwise, the Special Master process will have forced the Plaintiff to fully and specifically disclose a defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment." the lawyers wrote.

The Trump team also asked the judge to consider pushing back all of the deadlines for his review.

Also Tuesday, Trump's lawyers were to respond to a Justice Department's appeal of a different judge's order barring the department at least temporarily from using the classified documents it seized as part of its criminal investigation. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, in the same order appointing the special master, directed the department to halt its use of the records until Dearie can complete his work.

Sisak reported from New York.