Trump lawyers attack Georgia grand jury and prosecutor

The special grand jury, which was seated in May 2022, heard from about 75 witnesses and considered other evidence before wrapping up its work in December. It did not have the authority to issue indictments but instead produced a report with recommendations for Willis. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered most of that report to remain under seal.

The foreperson of the special grand jury said in news interviews last month that the panel recommended that numerous people be indicted, but she declined to say who. It is ultimately up to Willis to decide whether to go to a regular grand jury to seek one or more indictments in the case. She said during a hearing in January that decisions in the case are “imminent.”

The lawyers also attacked interviews that the foreperson and other grand jurors have given, writing that "the foreperson's public comments in and of themselves likewise violate notions of fundamental fairness and due process and taint any future grand jury pool."