Trump lawyer in court after being forced before grand jury

But prosecutors have said in court filings they developed evidence showing that additional classified documents remained at the property. The FBI returned with a search warrant on Aug. 8 and removed roughly 100 additional classified documents, the filings show.

Attorney-client privilege traditionally shields lawyers from being forced to share details of their conversations with prosecutors. Corcoran invoked that privilege during an earlier appearance before the grand jury when he declined to answer certain questions.

But prosecutors can get around that if they can convince a judge that a client was using such legal representation in furtherance of a crime — a principle known under the law as the crime-fraud exception.

The Justice Department made that argument in this case, and secured a sealed order last week from U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell that required Corcoran to appear again before the grand jury to answer additional questions.

Another Trump lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, confirmed in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday that he had voluntarily testified for about six hours or seven hours before the grand jury in December to answer questions about the Trump team's compliance with the department's efforts to reclaim the classified documents. His appearance was earlier reported by ABC News.

The Mar-a-Lago investigation is being led by a Justice Department special counsel, Jack Smith, who is also examining attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump faces a separate investigation by the Manhattan district attorney's office — into hush money payments during the 2016 campaign — that appears to be close to wrapping up, as well as an investigation in Atlanta into efforts to reverse Trump's election loss in Georgia.

