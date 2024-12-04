Breaking: UnitedHealthcare CEO is killed in a 'targeted shooting' outside a New York hotel, officials say

Trump hires Peter Navarro as White House adviser as he continues building administration

President-elect Donald Trump is bringing Peter Navarro back to the White House for his second administration
FILE - Peter Navarro speaks during the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Peter Navarro speaks during the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Nation & World
By CHRIS MEGERIAN – Associated Press
42 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is bringing Peter Navarro, a former adviser who served prison time related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, back to the White House for his second administration.

Navarro will serve as a senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, Trump announced on Truth Social, his social media website.

Trump wrote that the position “leverages Peter’s broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills.”

Navarro, a trade adviser during Trump's first term, was held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated Jan. 6. Sentenced to four months in prison, he described his conviction as the "partisan weaponization of the judicial system."

Shortly after being released, Navarro spoke on stage at the Republican National Convention in July, where he told the crowd that "I went to prison so you won't have to."

Trump also announced that he asked Michael Whatley to serve as chairman of the Republican National Committee. Whatley ran the committee during the election along with Lara Trump, the wife of Trump's son Eric.

Trump chose Daniel Driscoll as Army secretary, J ared Isaacman as NASA administrator and Adam Boehler as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

FILE - Peter Navarro speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a faith event at the Concord Convention Center, Oct. 21, 2024, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Peter Navarro raises his fist while speaking during the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Commander Jared Isaacman speaks at a news conference after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center for an upcoming private human spaceflight mission in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Adam Boehler, CEO of U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, April 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
UnitedHealthcare CEO is killed in a 'targeted shooting' outside a New...
2
Raw milk recall in California expands after tests detect more bird flu...
3
New UN aid chief vows 'ruthlessness' to prioritize spending as funding...
4
Former Trump campaign lawyer tries to invalidate his guilty plea in...
5
USGA and LPGA to require female at birth or changing gender before...