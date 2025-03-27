Trump executive order on Smithsonian targets funding to programs with 'improper ideology'

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on the Smithsonian Institution that targets funding to programs that contain what he calls “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology.”
People look during the opening night of the Afro-Atlantic Histories exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Gallery of Art in Washington, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People look during the opening night of the Afro-Atlantic Histories exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Gallery of Art in Washington, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump revealed his intentions to reshape the Smithsonian Institution with an executive order Thursday that targets funding to programs with “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology.”

Trump said there has been a “concerted and widespread” effort over the past decade to rewrite American history by replacing “objective facts” with a “distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth.”

He signed an executive order putting Vice President JD Vance in charge of an effort to “remove improper ideology” from the Smithsonian Institution, including its museums, education and research centers and the National Zoo.

Trump's order specifically names the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Women's History Museum, which is in development.

“Museums in our Nation's capital should be places where individuals go to learn — not to be subjected to ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history,” the order said.

Representatives for the Smithsonian did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex. It consists of 21 museums and the National Zoo. Eleven museums are located along the National Mall in Washington.

The institution was established with funds from James Smithson, a British scientist who left his estate to the United States to found “at Washington, under the name of the Smithsonian Institution, an establishment for the increase and diffusion of knowledge.”

FILE - People gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery to announce the installation of a life-size painting of President Abraham Lincoln by artist W.F.K. Travers, Feb. 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Nearly 200 dogs seized from ex-NFL star in dogfighting case
2
Gosh! 'Napoleon Dynamite' star Jon Heder dishes out tater tots ahead of...
3
The Latest: Trump withdraws Elise Stefanik’s UN ambassador nomination...
4
Former Vols coach fired over benefits to players sues NCAA for making...
5
Australia to hold general elections on May 3 with inflation and a...