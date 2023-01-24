Trump drops appeal, ending legal fight over New York probe

“I am pleased that Donald Trump has withdrawn both of his pending actions against my office,” James said in a statement Tuesday. “As we have shown all along, we have a legitimate legal case against him and his organization, and we cannot be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing it.”

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said the appeal “was voluntarily withdrawn for strategic purposes.”

U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes threw out Trump’s original lawsuit against the New York attorney general in May 2022, allowing her civil investigation to proceed. Sannes wrote at the time that case law bars federal judges from interfering in state-level investigations and that there was no evidence to support his contention that James targeted him out of political animus.

Trump’s since-withdrawn second lawsuit, filed in November, sought to prevent James from having any oversight over the family trust that controls his company. Trump initially filed that case in state court in Florida, but it was later moved to federal court.

Trump’s Florida complaint rehashed some claims from his dismissed federal lawsuit against her, irritating Middlebrooks, who wrote in a December order: “This litigation has all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous.”

This week has been rife with Trump-related legal developments.

On Monday, court officials say, the Trump Organization paid a $1.6 million penalty levied as part of its tax fraud conviction last month in Manhattan for helping executives dodge personal income taxes on lavish job perks.

On Tuesday, a judge in Georgia heard arguments as he weighs the public release of a special grand jury's final report on its investigation into possible illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election by Trump and his allies. He said he would keep the report private for now.