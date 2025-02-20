Trump backs idea to send some DOGE savings to American citizens

Trump also said the potential for dividend payments would incentivize people to report wasteful spending.

“They’ll be reporting it themselves,” Trump said. “They participate in the process of saving us money.”

Later, as he flew back to Washington aboard Air Force One, he was asked by a reporter about the plan floated by Musk.

“I love it," the Republican president told reporters on the plane.

A day earlier, Musk wrote on his social media platform that he "will check with the President" in response to a suggestion that Trump and Musk should announce a "DOGE Dividend" that would send a refund to taxpayers from part of the savings created by DOGE. Its efforts have already led to thousands of federal government employees being fired or laid off.