Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump's funeral in NYC

The former president and his current wife, Melania Trump, arrived at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Minutes earlier, Donald and Ivana Trump’s three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — and their families followed Ivana’s gold-colored coffin into the church.

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the former president and his second wife, Marla Maples, also attended the service, as did family friends including Jeanine Pirro, co-host of Fox News' “The Five,” and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner. Fashion designer Dennis Basso, a longtime friend of Ivana Trump's, was also among the mourners.