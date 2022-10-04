springfield-news-sun logo
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Nation & World
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate.

The Trump team asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search.

A three-judge panel last month limited the special master's review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents.

