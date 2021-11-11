Trump asks appeals court to delay release of Jan. 6 records

Trump’s lawyers requested a temporary stay from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Barring a court order, the National Archives is expected on Friday to turn over Trump’s call logs, draft speeches and other documents related to the insurrection. Trump’s lawyers asked the court to set a schedule for the case that would delay any decision until next week.

Congress has sought the records to better understand the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, in which rioters ransacked the building and forced into hiding lawmakers who were certifying Trump’s election loss to President Joe Biden.