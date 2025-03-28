Trump and newly minted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney share a phone call

The U.S. president, in his post, said the two sides “agree on many things and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada."

Trump later called the prime minister by his first name Mark. He didn't refer to the prime minister as governor as he did with Carney's predecessor Justin Trudeau.

“We are going to end up with a very good relationship with Canada,” Trump said. “I think things are going to work out very well between Canada and the United States.”

Carney's office said in a statement they will begin comprehensive negotiations for a “new economic and security relationship” immediately after the Canadian election on April 28.

Carney, who replaced Trudeau as Canada's leader and the head of the Liberal Party, is at the start of a five-week campaign.

The former central banker was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister on March 14. It’s unusual for a U.S. president and Canadian prime minister to go so long without talking after a new leader takes office.

Trump ramped up his trade war this week by announcing a 25% tariff on automobile imports. Autos are Canada's second largest export.

Trump previously placed 25% tariffs on Canada’s steel and aluminum and is threatening sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products — as well as on all of America’s trading partners — on April 2.

Canada has previously said it would retaliate, and Carney reiterated that in his call with Trump. "The Prime Minister informed the President that his government will implement retaliatory tariffs to protect Canadian workers and our economy, following the announcement of additional U.S. trade actions on April 2, 2025," Carney's office said.

The statement said the two leaders agreed that Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister of international trade, and United States Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, will intensify talks to address immediate concerns in the interim.

Carney previously said he would talk to Trump if he respected Canada’s sovereignty.

The governing Liberals had appeared poised for a historic election defeat this year until Trump declared a trade war and challenged Canada’s sovereignty. The crisis has created a surge in patriotism among Canadians, with many in the country feeling that Carney is the best person to lead the country at the moment.

Trump previously acknowledged that he has upended Canadian politics.

___

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed to this report.