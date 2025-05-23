Trump administration takes first steps in easing sanctions on Syria

It follows President Donald Trump's announcement last week that the U.S. would roll back heavy financial penalties targeting Syria's former autocratic rulers — in a bid to give the new interim government a better chance of survival after the 13-year war.

The congressional sanctions, known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, aimed to isolate Syria’s previous ruling Assad family by effectively expelling those doing business with them from the global financial system.

“These waivers will facilitate the provision of electricity, energy, water, and sanitation, and enable a more effective humanitarian response across Syria,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. “The President has made clear his expectation that relief will be followed by prompt action by the Syrian government on important policy priorities.”

Syrians and their supporters have celebrated the sanctions relief but say they need them lifted permanently to secure the tens of billions of dollars in investment and business needed for reconstruction after a war that fragmented the country, displaced or killed millions of people, and left thousands of foreign fighters in the country.

The Trump administration said Friday's announcements were “just one part of a broader U.S. government effort to remove the full architecture of sanctions." Those were imposed on Syria's former rulers over the decades because of their support for Iranian-backed militias, a chemical weapons program and abuses of civilians.

A welcome US announcement in Syria

People danced in the streets of Damascus after Trump announced in Saudi Arabia last week that he would be ordering a “cessation” of sanctions against Syria.

"We're taking them all off," Trump said a day before meeting al-Sharaa. "Good luck, Syria. Show us something special."

Rubio told lawmakers this week that sanctions relief must start quickly because Syria’s transition government could be weeks from “collapse and a full-scale civil war of epic proportions.”

But asked what sanctions relief should look like overall, Rubio gave a one-word explanation: “Incremental.”

Syria’s interim leaders “didn’t pass their background check with the FBI,” Rubio told lawmakers. The group that al-Sharaa led, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was originally affiliated with al-Qaida, although it later renounced ties and took a more moderate tone. It is still listed by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.

But al-Sharaa's government could be the best chance for rebuilding the country and avoiding a power vacuum that could allow a resurgence of the Islamic State and other extremist groups.

“If we engage them, it may work out, it may not work out. If we do not engage them, it was guaranteed to not work out,” Rubio said.

Debate within the Trump administration

While some sanctions can be quickly lifted or waived through executive actions like those taken Friday, Congress would have to permanently remove the penalties it imposed.

The congressional sanctions specifically block postwar reconstruction. Although they can be waived for 180 days by executive order, investors are likely to be wary of reconstruction projects when sanctions could be reinstated after six months.

Some Trump administration officials are pushing for relief as fast as possible without demanding tough conditions first. Others have proposed a phased approach, giving short-term waivers right away on some sanctions then tying extensions or a wider executive order to Syria meeting conditions. Doing so could substantially slow — or even permanently prevent — longer-term relief.

That would impede the interim government's ability to attract investment and rebuild Syria after the war, critics say.

Proposals were circulating among administration officials, including one shared this week that broadly emphasized taking all the action possible, as fast as possible, to help Syria rebuild, according to a U.S. official familiar with the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Another proposal — from State Department staff — that circulated last week proposes a three-phase road map, starting with short-term waivers then laying out sweeping requirements for future phases of relief or permanent lifting of sanctions, the official said.

Removing “Palestinian terror groups” from Syria is first on the list of conditions to get to the second phase. Supporters of sanctions relief say that might be impossible, given the subjectivity of determining which groups meet that definition and at what point they can be declared removed.

Other conditions for moving to the second phase are for the new government to take custody of detention facilities housing Islamic State fighters and to move forward on absorbing a U.S.-backed Kurdish force into the Syrian army.

To get to phase three, Syria would be required to join the Abraham Accords — normalized relations with Israel — and to prove that it had destroyed the previous government’s chemical weapons.

Israel has been suspicious of the new government, although Syrian officials have said publicly that they do not want a conflict with Israel. Since Assad fell, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes and seized a U.N.-patrolled buffer zone in Syria.

Sewell reported from Beirut. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee and Fatima Hussein in Washington contributed to this report.

