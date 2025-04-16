Trump administration sues Maine over participation of transgender athletes in girls sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration announced a lawsuit Wednesday against Maine's education department for not complying with the government's push to ban transgender athletes in girls sports, escalating a dispute over whether the state is abiding by a federal law that bars discrimination in education based on sex.

The lawsuit follows weeks of feuding between the Republican administration and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills that has led to threats to cut off crucial federal funding and a clash at the White House when she told the president: “We’ll see you in court.”