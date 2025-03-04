Trump administration expected to drop lawsuit to allow emergency abortions in Idaho, documents show

The hospital system is seeking a court order temporarily allowing it to continue providing abortions in emergency situations as doctors see fit. They have said Idaho's ban required women to be flown out of state for care.

The lawsuit was originally filed by the Biden administration after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion.

It argued that federal health care law meant doctors had to perform abortions in emergency situations presenting a serious risks a patient’s health or her life.

Idaho has pushed back, saying that its state law did allow for abortions in life-threatening situations.

A Justice Department spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.