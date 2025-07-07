Trump accuses Brazilian authorities of 'witch hunt' against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro

In his first such comment since Bolsonaro's trial began, Trump said in a social media post that Brazil “is doing a terrible thing in their treatment” of his ally. He added that Bolsonaro “is not guilty of anything, except for having fought for the people," and compared the Brazilian's situation to his own.

“This happened to me, times 10,” the U.S. president said. “I will be closely monitoring the witch hunt of Jair Bolsonaro, his family, and thousands of his supporters. Leave Bolsonaro alone!"

Bolsonaro responded by saying on social media that Trump’s “fight for peace, justice and liberty echoes worldwide," and he thanked the U.S. leader for “giving us a role model for faith and resilience.”

Bolsonaro has been declared ineligible to run for office until 2030 by Brazil's electoral court for abuse of power during the 2022 election, when he narrowly lost to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro's son Eduardo relocated to the U.S. in March, and has said he would work to push for sanctions against Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is leading several investigations into his father's actions.

In May, Moraes ordered the opening of an investigation into Eduardo Bolsonaro following a request from the Prosecutor General's Office, citing the possible crimes of obstruction of investigation and attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law in his push for sanctions.

Brazil’s Supreme Court didn't comment on Trump’s message.

Lula said in a statement, which didn't mention Trump by name, that “the defense of democracy in Brazil is a topic for Brazilians. We are a sovereign nation.”

Brazil’s president added: “We have solid and independent institutions. No one is above the law. Even more so those who attack freedom and the rule of law.”

Later, speaking on the sidelines of a summit of BRICS emerging economies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's president said that he had "more important things to comment" on than Trump's post on Bolsonaro.

“Go take care of your own life, not ours,” Lula said.

Brazil's leader also criticized Trump after the U.S. president said that any country that aligns itself with what he termed “the Anti-American policies of BRICS” would be levied an added 10% tariff.

On Sunday, members of the BRICS bloc condemned the increase of tariffs, without citing Trump in their final declaration.

“I think it’s very wrong and very irresponsible for a president to threaten others on digital networks,” Lula said. “We don't want an emperor.”

___ Eléonore Hughes contributed to this report from Rio de Janeiro .