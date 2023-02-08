Trudeau says Canadian health care isn't living up to promise

The government has set conditions for the extra funding by asking for commitments to upgrade health data collection and digital medical records

The premiers have long been asking for more money and pressure increased as the health care system became further stressed from the pandemic. Burned out, understaffed health workforce and emergency rooms could not keep pace with demand.

About one-quarter of the offer, $46 billion Canadian (US$34 billion), is new money.

The premiers of Canada’s provinces say the offer will increase the federal share of health care costs to 24% next year, far short of the 35% the provinces and territories were demanding.

Still, most premiers appeared ready to accept the offer even as they promised the health care talks were not over.