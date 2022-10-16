Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

The victory came with a potentially high cost. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, entered the NFL's concussion protocol after being pushed legally to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White shortly after throwing a pass.

Pickett lay still on the Acrisure Stadium turf for several seconds before getting up. Officials waved the Steelers' training staff onto the field and Pickett sat down briefly before making his way to the medical tent and eventually the locker room.

Enter Trubisky, who lost the starting job to Pickett at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2 but remained one of the team's captains, a testament to how he's handled the demotion.

Pickett's status going forward is uncertain. Trubisky's steady play — which was largely absent during his 3 1/2-game stint as the starter — was good enough for the Steelers to beat Brady for just the fourth time in 16 tries.

INJURIES

Tampa Bay: Tight end Cameron Brate left on a stretcher late in the third quarter after getting tackled by Pittsburgh linebacker Myles Jack following a 6-yard catch. Brate was able to move all of his extremities, giving a thumbs up to his teammates as he was carted to the locker room.

Pittsburgh: Jack left in the fourth quarter with a left leg issue after tackling WR Chris Godwin following a short gain. ... CB James Pierre left in the fourth quarter after slamming into Godwin while attempting to break up a pass.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: Travel to NFC South rival Carolina next week. Tampa Bay is 4-0 against the Panthers since Brady arrived in 2020.

Steelers: Visit Miami for the first time since 2016 next Sunday night.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Barry Reeger Credit: Barry Reeger

Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright