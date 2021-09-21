Troubled Nielsen to update measurements for local television

While media and technology has been completely transformed, measurement remains outdated, said Kelly Abcarian, NBC Universal's executive vice president, measurement and impact, advertising and partnerships.

NBC Universal last month sent out a request for proposals from other companies to help build a new measurement system, and got 80 responses, more than expected. That's a bold step: for all the periodic unhappiness with Nielsen, it has never translated into a competitor that can match its scale and service.

“It’s time for us to declare measurement independence, and build solutions that will serve all consumers, advertisers, publishers, and platforms for the next century,” Abcarian said.

Nielsen's view, essentially, is that the truth hurts, that they are being made scapegoats for changes in habits that show a sharp decrease in television viewing.

A few weeks ago the Media Ratings Council, an obscure industry group that evaluates independent measurement systems, stripped Nielsen's accreditation for its national TV ratings service. While mostly symbolic, that's a clear slap that highlights the concern about Nielsen.

Herkovic said Nielsen was hurt early in the COVID-19 pandemic by an inability to recruit new families to replace those that left its panels of consumers that enable the company to measure viewers. “That did stagnate things,” she said.

She said Nielsen is working with the Media Ratings Council on trying to restore its accreditation.

One sliver of good news that Nielsen offered to the industry this week: Viewership for the Emmy Awards, at 7.83 million viewers, was up over the last two years. It may be a reflection of the popularity of the most-honored shows, including “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown” and “The Queen's Gambit.”

Football dominated the ratings, otherwise. One notable game came Saturday afternoon, CBS' college telecast of Alabama against Florida. With 7.86 million viewers, and a peak of 11.59 million just before its conclusion, it was the network's most-watched SEC season-opener since 2013.

NBC was the most popular network in prime time, averaging 5.3 million viewers. ABC had 4.9 million, CBS had 4.4 million, Fox had 1.8 million, Univision had 1.3 million, Telemundo had 1.07 million and Ion Television had 1.06 million.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks in prime time, averaging 2.63 million viewers. ESPN had 1.94 million, MSNBC had 1.33 million, HGTV had 1.06 million and Hallmark had 894,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening newscasts with an average of 7.9 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 6.6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.8 million.

For the week of Sept. 13-19, the 20 most-watched shows in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Kansas City at Baltimore, NBC, 19.81 million.

2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 14.72 million.

3. “NFL Postgame” (Sunday), CBS, 14.5 million.

4. NFL Football: Baltimore at Las Vegas, ABC, 14.46 million.

5. “NFL Postgame” (Sunday), Fox, 11.37 million.

6. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.3 million.

7. “NFL Pregame” (Monday), ABC, 8.44 million.

8. “Emmy Awards,” CBS, 7.83 million.

9. College Football: Auburn at Penn State, ABC, 7.61 million.

10. NFL Football: Baltimore at Las Vegas, ESPN, 7.57 million.

11. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.43 million.

12. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Washington, NFLN, 7.33 million.

13. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 6.39 million.

14. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.46 million.

15. “NFL Pregame” (Monday), ESPN, 4.33 million.

16. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.13 million.

17. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 4.05 million.

18. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.91 million.

19. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 3.91 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.78 million.