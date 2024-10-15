Troubled Boeing signals it may raise up to $25 billion to shore up finances

Boeing hasn't earned an annual profit since 2018, losing more than $25 billion since, after two 737 Max jets crashed, killing 346 people. Its finances are under new pressure as a strike by workers who build most of its airline jets factory goes into its second month. The strike is cutting into cash, which Boeing receives when it delivers new planes to buyers.

The strike is also getting the attention of the Biden administration. Julie Su, the acting labor secretary, visited Seattle and met with the union and Boeing on Monday, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Boeing has burned through more than $1 billion in cash and ended September with $10.3 billion in cash and securities.

On Friday, new CEO Kelly Ortberg said Boeing will cut about 10% of its workforce – around 17,000 jobs – and pushed back the launch of a new model of its large 777 airliner.

Production of current models of the 777 and Boeing’s best-selling plane, the 737 Max, have been halted by the strike.

Boeing's securities filings Tuesday are called shelf registrations, which indicate that a company has the ability to raise funds without committing to doing anything.

The company also said that it entered into a $10 billion supplemental credit agreement with several leading U.S. banks to provide near-term liquidity.

Fitch Ratings said the announcements increase Boeing's financial flexibility and ease near-term liquidity concerns. Management’s ability to tap capital sources other than debt “will help alleviate downgrade risks” by improving the prospects for paying off debt that matures in 2025 and 2026, Fitch said.

Standard & Poor's said last week it was considering cutting Boeing’s credit rating.

Shares of The Boeing Co, based in Arlington, Virginia, rose 2% in afternoon trading Tuesday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP