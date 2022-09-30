springfield-news-sun logo
X

Tropical Storm Orlene strengthening in Pacific off Mexico

Nation & World
40 minutes ago
Newly formed Tropical Storm Orlene is strengthening in the eastern Pacific, and forecasters expect it to become a hurricane by Friday evening while heading for a projected landfall on the Mexican coast early next week

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Orlene strengthened in the eastern Pacific, and forecasters expected it to become a hurricane by Friday evening while heading for a projected landfall on the Mexican coast early next week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) late Thursday. It was centered about 285 miles (455 kilometers) southwest of the port of Manzanillo and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

The current projected path pointed to the storm making landfall in Sinaloa state by Monday night.

In Other News
1
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
2
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
3
AP source: Mets calling up top prospect Álvarez vs Braves
4
After Ian, the effects in southwest Florida are everywhere
5
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top