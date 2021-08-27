Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico's coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the weekend as it runs parallel along the coast, likely coming closest at point below the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday. It was projected to reach the Los Cabos region on Monday.

On Friday morning, Nora was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south-southwest of the port city of Lazaro Cardenas, and it was heading to the west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).