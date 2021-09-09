Tropical Storm Mindy dumps rain across Florida Panhandle

The storm made landfall in St. Vincent Island, on Wednesday night. Mindy was expected to cause as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods are possible.

The storm on Thursday morning was about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east northeast of Tallahassee, Florida, and moving northeast at 20 mph (31 kmh) with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), forecasters said.