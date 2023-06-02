Tropical Storm Mawar brings heavy rains, landslide risk to Japan's southern islands as it passes by

Mawar largely skirted Taiwan and the Philippines after tearing across Guam last week. It sent waves crashing into Taiwan's east coast and brought heavy rains to the northern Philippines, though no major damage was reported.

Japan had deployed a number of PAC-3 land-to-air interceptors on southern islands for a North Korean rocket launch, but some of them were kept on base instead of being set up at intended locations due to safety precautions ahead of the typhoon. A launch Wednesday failed, but North Korea intends to try again.

The U.S. military, which has troops stationed at multiple facilities on Okinawa, was tracking the storm closely.

Mawar lashed Guam last week as the strongest typhoon to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in more than two decades. As of Wednesday, only 28% of power had been restored and about half the water system was operational, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

There have been long lines for gas and officials estimate it will be four to six weeks before power is fully restored. FEMA did not yet know exactly how many homes were destroyed.

