Tropical storm Ma-on heads to China after hitting Hong Kong

China’s National Meteorological Center said Tropical Storm Ma-on was heading northwest at 30 kilometers (19 miles) per hour and expected to reach the coast of Guangdong province about noon and then weaken as it moves inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan province and northern Vietnam.

The Hong Kong government said that one person had been injured and reports of flooding and a fallen tree had been received. About 140 people had sought refuge in temporary shelters set up in the city, a government news release said. Schools were closed for at least the morning.