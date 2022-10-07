BreakingNews
Crowd cheers Springfield firefighter as he leaves hospital after rehab from injury
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Tropical Storm Julia takes aim at Nicaragua

Nation & World
Updated 7 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Julia has formed in the Caribbean Sea, triggering hurricane watches and warnings for Nicaragua and Colombian islands

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean Sea, triggering hurricane watches and warnings for Nicaragua and Colombian islands.

Julia had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh) and was moving west at 18 mph (30 kmh).

The storm was about 505 miles (815 kilometers) east of Colombia's Providencia Island.

Nicaragua’s government issued a hurricane watch from Bluefields to the Nicaragua-Honduras border.

The storm is forecast to pass by Colombia’s San Andres and Providencia islands Saturday night on its way to landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said via Twitter Friday that the government was preparing shelters on the islands. San Andres authorities announced a curfew on residents beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. to limit people in the streets. Yolanda González, director of Colombia's Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies Institute said Julia could be a Category 1 hurricane when it passes the islands late Saturday.

A greater threat than Julia’s winds, were the five to 10 inches -- even 15 inches in isolated areas -- of rain the storm was expected to dump across Central America.

Its remnants will sweep across Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico, a region already saturated by weeks of heavy rains.

In Other News
1
Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him
2
Nigeria's Buhari proposes record $47.3B budget for 2023
3
Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage
4
Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks
5
Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top