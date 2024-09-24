Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a hurricane. Florida residents begin evacuating

The storm was 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of the western tip of Cuba, had sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). It was expected to strengthen into Hurricane Helene on Wednesday as it approached the Gulf Coast and could become a major hurricane Thursday.

In the U.S., federal authorities are positioning generators, food and water, along with search-and-rescue and power restoration teams, as President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Florida.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival on the state’s Gulf Coast as soon as late Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis increased the counties included in the high-risk area Tuesday from 41 to 61.

The tropical storm prompted NASA and SpaceX to bump Thursday's planned astronaut launch to at least Saturday. And Florida A&M University postponed its upcoming college football game against Alabama A&M.

Because the storm is so massive, it is important not to look just at where it is tracking, warned Larry Kelly, a specialist at the hurricane center, as around 10 Florida counties urged or ordered evacuations.

“It’s going to be a very large system with impacts across all of Florida,” he said. "Stay up to date with the latest forecast and heed your local officials.”

Hal Summers, a restaurant worker in Mexico Beach, Florida, needed no reminding after he barely survived Hurricane Michael in 2018. DeSantis has said Helene is reminiscent of that Category 5 hurricane, which rapidly intensified and caught residents off guard before plowing a destructive path across the western Florida Panhandle.

When it hit, Summers waded with his cat in his arms as waters began rising rapidly in his parents' house. Their house and his home were destroyed.

“That was such a traumatic experience that that is not the place I needed to be for myself,” he said Tuesday as he evacuated with a friend to Marianna, a town farther inland.

If Tropical Storm Helene follows the same paths as two previous hurricanes that hit Florida in the past year or so, the state will have a quicker recovery and won’t take as big an economic hit, Florida’s chief financial officer said Tuesday.

That’s because Hurricane Idalia, which hit Florida in August 2023, and Hurricane Debby, which came ashore last August, took down vulnerable structures and trees which would have caused debris, said Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer.

Helene is expected to move over deep, warm waters, fueling its intensification. People in regions under watches and warnings should be prepared to lose power and should have enough food and water for at least three days, forecasters warned.

Helene, the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, could strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane — with winds of at least 111 mph (178 kph) — before approaching the northeastern Gulf Coast. Since 2000, eight major hurricanes have made landfall in Florida, according to Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University hurricane researcher.

Given the anticipated large size, storm surge, wind and rain will extend far from the center of the expected storm, especially on the eastern side. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency. And states as far inland as Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana could see rainfall associated with the storm.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Florida's Dry Tortugas; the lower Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge; Rio Lagartos to Tulum, Mexico; and the Cuban provinces of Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth. A tropical storm warning for Grand Cayman was dropped. Authorities urged people to stay indoors as the storm moved away and said crews would soon fan out to assess damage.

A storm surge watch was in effect for Florida's Tampa Bay, Charlotte Harbor, and from Indian Pass south to Flamingo. A tropical storm watch was issued for the middle Florida Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge; Flamingo to south of Englewood; and from west of Indian Pass to the Walton Bay County line.

The sun shone Tuesday in Tarpon Springs, Florida, but residents already filled sandbags as they braced for potential flooding.

Officials in the Cayman Islands closed schools, airports and government offices as strong winds knocked out power in some areas of Grand Cayman, while heavy rain and waves as high as 10 feet (3 meters) unleashed flooding.

Many in Cuba worried about the storm, whose tentacles are expected to reach the capital of Havana, which is struggling with a severe shortage of water, piles of uncollected garbage and chronic power outages.

Helene is expected to slip between Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday and then head north across the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain is forecast for western Cuba and the Cayman Islands with isolated totals of 12 inches (30 centimeters). Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain is expected for the eastern Yucatan, with isolated totals of more than 8 inches (20 centimeters).

Heavy rainfall also was forecast for the southeastern U.S. starting Wednesday, threatening flash and river flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center. Up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain was forecast for the region, with isolated totals of 12 inches (30 centimeters).

A storm surge of up to 15 feet (5 meters) was forecast from Ochlockonee River, Florida, to Chassahowitzka, and up to 10 feet (3 meters) from Chassahowitzka to Anclote River and from Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record-warm ocean temperatures. It forecast 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

In the Pacific, former Hurricane John killed two people after it barreled into Mexico's southern Pacific coast, blowing tin roofs off houses, triggering mudslides and toppling scores of trees, officials said Tuesday.

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Hollingsworth from Mission, Kansas. Associated Press journalists Andrea Rodríguez in Havana, Marcia Dunn in Cape Canaveral and Mark Stevenson in Mexico City contributed to this report.

