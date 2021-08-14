Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred still a tropical depression

Meanwhile, Fred remained a tropical depression with top winds around 35 mph (55 kph). Forecasters said the system appeared “disorganized,” and projecting that it would pass west of the lower Florida Keys on Saturday afternoon and then move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas. Fred was centered Saturday morning 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Key West, and it was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Once a tropical storm, Fred weakened to a depression by its spin over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 400,000 customers and caused flooding that forced officials to shut down part of the country’s aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people. Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged.

Fred was expected to bring 3 to 5 inches (7.5 to 12.5 centimeters) of rain to the Keys and southern Florida through Monday.

No evacuations are planned for tourists or residents in Monroe County, Keys officials said Friday. The county’s emergency management officials are advising people in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels and mobile homes to seek shelter in a safe structure during the weather event.

Caption City workers fill sandbags at a drive-thru sandbag distribution event for residents ahead of the arrival of rains associated with tropical depression Fred, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Grapeland Park in Miami. Forecasters say tropical depression Fred is slowly strengthening and could regain tropical storm status Friday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

