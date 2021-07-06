Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys

Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded a state of emergency to cover a dozen counties where Elsa was expected to make a swift passage on Wednesday, and President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state ahead of the storm.

Forecasters predicted Elsa would hit coastal Georgia and South Carolina after Florida. Georgia's coast was under a tropical storm watch, as was the South Carolina coast from the Mouth of St. Marys River to South Santee River. Forecasters said tornadoes could strike in the eastern Carolinas and Virginia as Elsa moves north.

The storm surge could reach five feet over normally dry land in the Tampa Bay area if Elsa passes at high tide, forecasters said. Commander Col. Ben Jonsson said only essential personnel were being allowed Tuesday morning on MacDill Air Force Base, which is located along the bay on the South Tampa peninsula.

Elsa’s westward shift spared the lower Florida Keys a direct hit, but the islands were still getting plenty of rain and wind on Tuesday. Tropical storm warnings were posted for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas and for the west coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to the Ochlockonee River.

Margarita Pedroza, who lives on a boat off Key West, told WPLG that a stronger storm would have forced her ashore, but she was riding this one out. "Just batten down the hatches and get ready for it,” she told the television station.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s as strong as some of the other storms that have come around, so hopefully the winds won’t be as strong and maybe it’ll be some rain, but hopefully not too much rain,” she said.

Cuban officials evacuated 180,000 people against the possibility of heavy flooding from a storm that already battered several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people. But Elsa spent Sunday and much of Monday sweeping parallel to Cuba’s southern coast, sparing most of the island from significant effects.

It made landfall in Cuba near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants, and crossed the island just east of Havana. Tuesday’s rainfall across parts of Cuba was expected to reach 10 inches (25 centimeters) with isolated maximums of 15 inches (38 centimeters), resulting in significant flash flooding and mudslides. But there were no early reports of serious damage on the island.

“The wind is blowing hard and there is a lot of rain. Some water is getting under the door of my house. In the yard the level is high, but it did not get into the house,” Lázaro Ramón Sosa, a craftsman and photographer who lives in the town of Cienega de Zapata, told The Associated Press by telephone.

Sosa said he saw some avocado trees fall nearby.

Tropical storm conditions were continuing over central and western Cuba Tuesday morning, even as the storm reached Florida.

Elsa was the first hurricane of the Atlantic season until Saturday morning and caused widespread damage on several eastern Caribbean islands Friday. As a tropical storm, it resulted in the deaths of one person on St. Lucia and of a 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman in the Dominican Republic.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

___

Rodriguez contributed to this story from HAVANA.

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, July 5, 2021, at 4:50 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Elsa over western Cuba with strong rain and winds. Forecasters say it will move on to the Florida Keys on Tuesday and Florida’s central Gulf coast by Wednesday. The storm is moving over mainly rural areas to the east of Havana on Monday after making landfall near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants. (NOAA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Photographers take pictures of the sky full of clouds after the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

A photographer takes a photo with his cell phone of a rainbow that came out after of the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Fishermen inspect their boats after they have been taken out of the bay to avoid damage from the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

New homeowner Breanna Landers, 30, of Brandon, thanks park rangers Elizabeth Peterson and Chad Cash while they load sandbags inside the trunk of her vehicle at a Hillsborough County site to help residents prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa at Edward Medard Conservation Park in Plant City, Fla., on Monday, July 5, 2021. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Ivy Ceballo Credit: Ivy Ceballo

People fill sandbags to prep for storm Elsa at Walsingham Park, Monday, July 5, 2021 in Seminole, Fla. (Arielle Bader /Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Arielle Bader Credit: Arielle Bader

Park rangers Kevin Anderson, Chad Cash, Antonio Valdez and Elizabeth Peterson work together to load sandbags inside the trunk of a vehicle at a Hillsborough County distribution site for residents preparing ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa at Edward Medard Conservation Park in Plant City, Fla., on Monday, July 5, 2021. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Ivy Ceballo Credit: Ivy Ceballo

Motorists wait in line at a Hillsborough County sandbag distribution site in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa at Edward Medard Conservation Park in Plant City, Fla., on Monday, July 5, 2021. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Ivy Ceballo Credit: Ivy Ceballo

Home Depot department supervisor, Arnaldo Gonzalez, loads water bottles into Elena Arvalo's shopping cart as shoppers prepare for possible effects of tropical storm Elsa in Miami on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Elsa fell back to tropical storm force as it brushed past Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday and threatened to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Al Diaz Credit: Al Diaz