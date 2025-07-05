Tropical Storm Chantal forecast to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Chantal formed off the southeast U.S. coast and was forecast to bring heavy rains to parts of the Carolinas on Saturday. Tropical storm warnings were issued for portions of the two states, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

At 2 p.m. EDT, the storm's center was located about 105 miles (170 kilometers) southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 185 miles (300 kilometers) south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph (75 kph), and it was moving north at 3 mph (6 kph).