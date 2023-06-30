Beatriz strengthens to a hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Beatriz strengthened Friday to hurricane as it spun along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, threatening heavy rain for several southern states.

The storm was located 60 miles (100 kilometers) west-southwest of Lazaro Cardenas and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kmh), according to the United States National Hurricane Center. Beatriz was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kmh) and was forecast to generally stay that course and slow down through Saturday night.

Beatriz’s center was expected to move near or over parts of the coast in the coming hours before beginning to weaken as it moves away Sunday and Monday.

The storm could dump three to five inches of rain with up to eight inches forecast in some locations from Guerrero north to Sinaloa.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Adrian continued to move deeper into the Pacific on Friday. The storm had sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) and was about 410 miles (655 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California on Friday. It was moving northwest at 7 mph (11 kph) and did not pose a threat to land.