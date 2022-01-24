Tropical storm Ana floods Madagascar's capital; 34 dead

The storm hit Madagascar over the weekend after the island had already experienced several days of rains, the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said. The majority of those made homeless by the floods are in the capital's Analamanga area, where many low-lying neighborhoods are near flooded rivers.

“I was still in my bed when someone whistled. When I got up, my feet were directly in the water. There was water everywhere. We saw the pots and the dishes carried away by the water. We were only able to bring some dry clothes and sheets to sleep here,” said Mbolatiana Razananiarisoa, whose family has found shelter in one of the capital's gymnasiums.