Tropical Storm Alex lashes Bermuda area with wind, rain

Bermuda's government Twitter account said crews were clearing downed trees from roads.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the storm had tested a system drainage pumps the city recently installed as climate change has increasingly made flooding an issue in the low-lying area.

“We moved the water off pretty quickly, but in some areas, obviously, it was really challenging,” Gelber said.

Alex partially emerged from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which made landfall on on Mexico's southern Pacific Coast last week, killing at least nine people and leaving five missing as it moved over land.

The storm's appearance was unusually early for t he Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began last Tuesday, but it is not unprecedented for Florida.

Combined Shape Caption Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier Combined Shape Caption Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined Shape Caption A pedestrian moves through floodwater on Southwest Second Street in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Daniel A. Varela Credit: Daniel A. Varela Combined Shape Caption A pedestrian moves through floodwater on Southwest Second Street in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Daniel A. Varela Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined Shape Caption Olban Tremeneo Lagos, 42, points to the water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Daniel A. Varela Credit: Daniel A. Varela Combined Shape Caption Olban Tremeneo Lagos, 42, points to the water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Daniel A. Varela Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined Shape Caption A person a classic American car through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa Combined Shape Caption A person a classic American car through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa