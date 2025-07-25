‘Tron: Ares’ is set to storm Comic-Con and more of what to expect on Day 2

The original starred Bridges as a computer hacker who gets trapped in a digital world.

The other major presentations planned for Friday include updates on the final season of “Outlander” and its prequel series “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” “Alien: Earth” and “Predator: Badlands.”

An estimated 135,000 people from around the globe are expected to attend Comic-Con 2025, which runs through Sunday in downtown San Diego.

Fans on opening day got a preview of “Five Nights at Freddy's 2,” “The Toxic Avenger,” and a joke-filled session with comedians Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Jo Koy.