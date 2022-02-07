Trinidad officers fire on migrant boat; baby dies

The crisis has driven people to migrate. The United Nations has estimated that more than 6 million Venezuelans have left the country in recent years, more than 10% of the population.

Millions have migrated to neighboring Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, but the number of Venezuelans making the treacherous journey further north to seek refuge in the U.S. is rising. In December, U.S. authorities encountered Venezuelans crossing the Mexican border illegally nearly 25,000 times, the second highest nationality after Mexicans. The number was more than double that of only three months earlier and up from only about 200 a year previously.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that some 35,000 Venezuelans have immigrated to Trinidad and Tobago in recent years, but humanitarian organizations say the figure has risen to almost 40,000 in recent months.

Juan Guaidó, leader of the U.S.-backed Venezuelan opposition, on Twitter described the shooting as “unjustified,” while David Smolansky, the commissioner of the secretary general of the Organization of American States for the Venezuelan migrant and refugee crisis, called on Trinidad and Tobago to investigate the situation.