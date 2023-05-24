Tributes for Tina Turner, the global music superstar, after her death at 83

"Cultural Icon down. Safe Journey Anna Mae Bullock . You were HERE." — singer Erykah Badu said Instagram.

"Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all." - singer Ciara said on Twitter.

"What a woman, what a life, what a warrior!!! The day I met you Ms Tina, I couldn't believe I was standing in the presence of your greatness!! (Thanks to my big sis @oprah!!!) I got to celebrate and thank you for all the love you've poured out around u. The songs you sang gave us courage to step out and be our full selves. You are a fierce force as a woman and a performer! All of these things have been beacons of light for not only me, but all the people around the world finding ourselves and our fearlessness, through our vulnerability!!" — Alicia Keys said on Instagram.

"Truest rocker. Greatest performer. Most profoundly sexy woman. What a dynamo, what a story, what a heroine. Always an energy inspiration for me, always tapping the source. Tina forever. Man. Always been in awe of her and the infinite power." — Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea said on Instagram.

"A Survivor and a Badass. Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul. There will never be another like her. Shake the roof off of Heaven Tina Turner." — musician Diane Warren said on Twitter.

"Tina Turner was iconic, talented, and fierce. What a journey. What a life, filled with great highs and great lows. She left an abusive marriage. She found love again. She made her way in this world, selling millions of albums. She became a mother, she experienced terrible sadness, and she still kept going. She brought joy to so many, even when she was experiencing such tragedy. I've always admired her. I first met her as a teenager and followed her throughout her inspiring life. May we honor Tina, and may we continue to play her music loudly and dance!" — actor Maria Shriver said on Twitter.

