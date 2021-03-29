Tribeca plans in-person, outdoor film festival for June

The springtime festival — canceled last year due to the pandemic — will instead turn to the summer for its next edition, spanning 12 days beginning June 9. Tribeca will screen films at outdoor venues around the city including the Battery, Hudson Yards, Pier 57 Rooftop, Brookfield Place, the MetroTech Commons in Brooklyn and Empire Outlets in Staten Island. The festival will also use a traveling 40-foot HD screen in other areas.

“The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of our mission to bring people together in the aftermath of 9/11. We’re still doing it," said Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro. "And as New York emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th anniversary festival.”