Tribeca Festival sets lineup with Miley Cyrus, Billy Joel and Eddie Vedder

Also premiering at Tribeca will be Cyrus ' visual album "Something Beautiful," which she co-directed; "Matter of Time," a documentary of a benefit performance by Vedder; "Billy Idol Should Be Dead," with a performance to follow from Idol; "Depeche Mode: M," a concert film of the band's 2023 Mexico City performance; and "Move Ya Body: The Birth of House," by "The Inspection" filmmaker Elegance Bratton.

Fiction film highlights include “Tow,” starring Rose Byrne as a homeless woman whose car is towed; the Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick-starring “The Best You Can,” about a New Yorker married to a much older professor; and “One Spoon of Chocolate,” a thriller written and directed by RZA about a formerly incarcerated military veteran who has to take justice into his own hands in a small town.

The festival's closing night gala will be the premiere of "Yanuni," a Leonardo DiCaprio -produced film about the Indigenous Brazilian Amazon activist and chief Juma Xipaia who faced multiple assassination attempts in trying to defend her people's land.