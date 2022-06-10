Tribeca 'documusical' casts Rudy Giuliani's arc as opera

Giuliani didn't participate in the documentary, though Rothstein says he made many attempts to convince him to sit for an interview. “Rudy!” instead features interviews with former New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton; Al Sharpton; journalist Andrew Kirtzman, author of “Rudy Giuliani: Emperor of the City” and Giuliani's press secretary in his first successful mayoral run, Ken Frydman. It also includes a forensic psychiatrist to help explain some of the actions around the Capitol riot.

To Rothstein, a longtime New Yorker whose films include “WeWork: Or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn,” Giuliani's story is partly America's.

“What motivated him?” Rothstein says. “Why did he take this journey? What does his centrality to our recent history say about all of us?”

Some of the film's most vivid parts survey Giuliani's mayoral campaign against David Dinkins, running on a law-and-order platform that exploited racial dynamics. The film isn't entirely critical of Giuliani. Sifting through 9/11 footage only made Rothstein more impressed with his leadership at the time.

“He's a person who was always concerned with morals,” says Rothstein. “As he says, his father told him to look in the mirror when he shaves in the morning and be able to see himself with pride. And I wonder how he feels about that now.”