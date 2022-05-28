'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Fest

The directing prize went to South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook ("Oldboy," “The Handmaiden”) for his twisty noir “Decision to Leave," a romance fused with a police procedural.

Korean star Song Kang Ho was named best actor for his performance in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film “Broker,” about a Korean family seeking a home for an abandoned baby.

“I’d like to thank all those who appreciate Korean cinema,” said Song, who also starred in Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or winning film “Parasite” in Cannes three years ago.

Best actress went to Zar Amir Ebrahimi for her performance as a journalist in Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider,” a true-crime thriller about a serial killer targeting sex workers in the Iranian religious city of Mashhad. Violent and graphic, “Holy Spider” wasn’t permitted to shoot in Iran and instead was made in Jordan. Accepting the award, Ebrahimi said the film depicts “everything that’s impossible to show in Iran.”

The jury prize was split between the friendship tale “The Eight Mountains,” by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen, and Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO,” about a donkey’s journey across a pitiless modern Europe.

“I would like to thank my donkeys,” said Skolimowski, who proceeded to thank all six donkeys used in the film by name.

The jury also awarded a special award for the 75th Cannes to Belgian directors Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, two-time Palme-winners and long a regular presence at the festival, for their immigrant drama “Tori and Lokita.” Swedish-Egyptian filmmaker Tarik Saleh took best screenplay at Cannes for “Boy From Heaven,” a thriller set in Cairo’s Al-Azhar Mosque.

The award for best first film, the Camera d'Or, went to Riley Keough and Gina Gammell for "War Pony," a drama about the Pine Ridge Reservation made in collaboration with Oglala Lakota and Sicangu Lakota citizens.

Saturday's closing ceremony brought to a close a Cannes that attempted to fully resuscitate the annual France extravaganza that was canceled in 2020 by the pandemic and saw modest crowds last year. This year's festival also unspooled against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which sparked red-carpet protests and a dialogue about the purpose of cinema in wartime.

Last year, the French body horror thriller "Titane" took the top prize at Cannes, making director Julia Decournau only the second female filmmaker ever to win the Palme. In 2019, Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" triumphed in Cannes before doing the same at the Academy Awards.

This year, the biggest Hollywood films at Cannes — "Elvis,""Top Gun: Maverick,""Three Thousand Years of Longing" — played outside Cannes' competition lineup of 21 films. But their presence helped restore some of Cannes' glamour after the pandemic scaled down the festival for the last two years.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

___

For more Cannes Film Festival coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

Caption Song Kang-ho, winner of the award for best actor for 'Broker,' poses for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Song Kang-ho, winner of the award for best actor for 'Broker,' poses for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption Claire Denis, winner of the grand prize for 'Stars at Noon,' poses for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Claire Denis, winner of the grand prize for 'Stars at Noon,' poses for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption Writer/director Ruben Ostlund celebrates after winning the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Writer/director Ruben Ostlund celebrates after winning the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Song Kang-ho, winner of the award for best actor for 'Broker,' from left, writer/director Ruben Ostlund, winner of the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' and jury president Vincent Lindon appear during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Song Kang-ho, winner of the award for best actor for 'Broker,' from left, writer/director Ruben Ostlund, winner of the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' and jury president Vincent Lindon appear during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Writer/director Ruben Ostlund, center, accepts the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' as jury member Noomi Rapace, left, and Virginie Efira look on during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Writer/director Ruben Ostlund, center, accepts the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' as jury member Noomi Rapace, left, and Virginie Efira look on during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Alfonso Cuaron, left, poses with writer/director Ruben Ostlund, winner of the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Alfonso Cuaron, left, poses with writer/director Ruben Ostlund, winner of the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Song Kang-ho accepts the award for best actor for 'Broker' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Jury President Vincent Lindon, centre, poses with jury members Ladj Ly, from left, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Jasmine Trinca, Joachim Trier, Deepika Padukone, and Asghar Farhadi for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Jury President Vincent Lindon, centre, poses with jury members Ladj Ly, from left, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Jasmine Trinca, Joachim Trier, Deepika Padukone, and Asghar Farhadi for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Director Lukas Dhont, left, and Eden Dambrine pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Director Lukas Dhont, left, and Eden Dambrine pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption Orsolya Moldovan, from left, Marin Grigore, Macrina Barladeanu, director Cristian Mungiu, Judith State, and Maria Dragus pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'R.M.N.' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption Orsolya Moldovan, from left, Marin Grigore, Macrina Barladeanu, director Cristian Mungiu, Judith State, and Maria Dragus pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'R.M.N.' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Jeremy Strong, from left, Jaylin Webb, director James Gray, Michael Banks Repeta, and Anne Hathaway pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption Jeremy Strong, from left, Jaylin Webb, director James Gray, Michael Banks Repeta, and Anne Hathaway pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Rossy de Palma poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Rossy de Palma poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Dong-won Gang, from left, Song Kang-ho, Ji-eun Lee, Joo-Young Lee, and Director Hirokazu Koreeda pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Dong-won Gang, from left, Song Kang-ho, Ji-eun Lee, Joo-Young Lee, and Director Hirokazu Koreeda pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Jean-Pierre Dardenne, from left, and Luc Dardenne pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Jean-Pierre Dardenne, from left, and Luc Dardenne pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Writer/director Ruben Ostlund is congratulated after winning the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Writer/director Ruben Ostlund is congratulated after winning the Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Javier Bardem, left, looks on as Claire Denis accepts the grand prize for 'Stars at Noon' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Javier Bardem, left, looks on as Claire Denis accepts the grand prize for 'Stars at Noon' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Director Park Chan-wook accepts the award for best director for 'Decision to Leave' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Director Park Chan-wook accepts the award for best director for 'Decision to Leave' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Director Lukas Dhont, left, and Eden Dambrine accept the grand prize for 'Close' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Director Lukas Dhont, left, and Eden Dambrine accept the grand prize for 'Close' during the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Writer/director Tarik Saleh, winner of the award for best screenplay for 'Boy from Heaven,' poses for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer Caption Writer/director Tarik Saleh, winner of the award for best screenplay for 'Boy from Heaven,' poses for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Caption Felix van Groeningen, left, and Charlotte Vandermeersch, winners of the jury prize for 'Eight Mountains' pose for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer Caption Felix van Groeningen, left, and Charlotte Vandermeersch, winners of the jury prize for 'Eight Mountains' pose for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Caption Zahra Amir Ebrahimi, winner of the award for best actress for 'Holy Spider' poses for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer Caption Zahra Amir Ebrahimi, winner of the award for best actress for 'Holy Spider' poses for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Caption Director Park Chan-wook, winner of the award for best director for 'Decision to Leave' poses for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Director Park Chan-wook, winner of the award for best director for 'Decision to Leave' poses for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption Chie Hayakawa, winner of the special mention for a first time film award for 'Plan 75' poses for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Chie Hayakawa, winner of the special mention for a first time film award for 'Plan 75' poses for photographers during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption Director Lukas Dhont, winner of the grand prize for 'Close,' poses with Eden Dambrine during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer Caption Director Lukas Dhont, winner of the grand prize for 'Close,' poses with Eden Dambrine during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer