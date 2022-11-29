Trial starts in Norway for Putin ally's son who flew drone

Last week, a 34-year-old Russian was sentenced to 90 days in prison for flying a drone. The man, who was not identified, was not suspected of espionage. He admitted to flying the drone in southern Norway to photograph nature, claiming to be unaware that this was banned.

Numerous drone sightings have been reported near offshore oil and gas platforms belonging to NATO member Norway, a major oil and gas producer. Several Russian citizens have been detained for flying drones or taking photographs of sensitive sites in Norway.

Under Norwegian law, it is prohibited for aircraft operated by Russian companies or citizens “to land on, take off from or fly over Norwegian territory.” Norway is not a member of the European Union but mirrors its moves and decided on the ban earlier this year after the invasion of Ukraine.

Yakunin remains in custody. His trial is expected to run until Friday.