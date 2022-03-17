Trial resuming for 4 men accused of Michigan governor plot

Testimony in federal court in Grand Rapids began on March 9. The trial could last weeks.

Jurors listening to social media videos and secretly recorded conversations heard Fox and Croft talk about taking action against government. Defense lawyers claim informants and undercover agents improperly influenced the men.

Whitmer, a Democrat who is seeking reelection, rarely talks publicly about the case. She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case. She has said Trump was complicit in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

