Trial opens over gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota

Quick spent a good chunk of his opening pointing out what evidence was overlooked or not investigated. Law enforcement was under a “tremendous amount pressure to solve this case” and only took four days to decide that Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor, fit the description of the killer, he said.

Among the numerous possible suspects were people who have either been evicted or sued by RJR, as well as a long list of disgruntled RJR employees who were fired, Quick said. The longtime defense attorney from Fargo said police failed to check out the hot-headed ex-husband of a woman who allegedly had an affair with Fakler.

“This case is a rush to judgment based on erroneous information that led to erroneous conclusions,” he said.

Quick accused law enforcement of contaminating the crime scene by in many cases failing to wear protective gear or signing a log book indicating they were there. One of the prosecution’s key witnesses, a woman who allegedly identified Isaak as the man she saw outside of a McDonald’s near the crime scene, estimated the man to be about 5-foot-9 when Isaak is 6-foot-4, Quick said.

Quick ended his opening statement by listing numerous items connected to Isaak that either showed no DNA link to him or relevance to the case.

Earlier, Quick noted that nobody has been able to find a motive for the slayings. RJR managed the mobile home park where Isaak lived, but he has been described as a model tenant who paid his rent early with a credit card.

“This is not a case about what happened, this is a case about who did it,” Quick said, later adding that “there is no why."