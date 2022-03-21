Trial opens into knife murder of British lawmaker Amess

Little said Ali bought the knife used to attack Amess five years earlier, and that Ali tricked his way into meeting Amess by pretending to be one of his constituents.

Amess, 69, had been a member of Parliament since 1983. He was pronounced dead at the scene after the stabbing. His slaying shook the nation and sparked calls for increased police protection for politicians as they carry out their work.

The prosecutor also said that Ali had researched and planned attacks on lawmakers and the Parliament building from at least 2019. The research included reconnaissance trips targeting work and home addresses of two other lawmakers, Mike Freer and Cabinet member Michael Gove, he added.

The trial is expected to last for three weeks.