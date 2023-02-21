Trial opens for former Kosovo fighter accused of war crimes

Shala, who was arrested nearly two years ago in Belgium, told judges: "Everything is fabricated" as he insisted he was "fully not guilty."

He is accused of mistreating ethnic Albanian Kosovars who were perceived as spies or collaborators with Serb forces at a makeshift detention center at a metal works in Kukёs, northern Albania, in May and June 1999.

Whiting said that Shala took part in the brutal beating of detainees, leaving them “covered in blood, suffering from broken bones or unable to walk.”

Shala, 59, also was "part of the group that murdered one of the detainees by beating him repeatedly and severely and shooting him in the leg causing him to bleed to death over a period of many hours,” Whiting said.

Most of the people who died in the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo were ethnic Albanians. A 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops ended the fighting, but tensions between Kosovo and Serbia remain tense.

