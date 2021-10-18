Treasury says it needs to modernize its economic sanctions

The report also said that the sanctions effort had frozen and seized billions of dollars in assets from front companies used by the Cali drug cartel, at one point the world's largest drug trafficking organization. More than 1,600 terrorist entities and individuals have also been sanctioned since the 2001 terrorist attacks, according to the report.

But the review of Treasury's sanction operations, which had been ordered by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, found that the effort needs to be updated.

The report said sanctions need to keep up with new and emerging techniques being employed by cybercriminals, and a changing financial system where such products as cryptocurrencies have already started to reduce the use of the U.S. dollar, long the world's reserve currency.

“Technical innovations such as digital currencies, alternative payment platforms and new ways of hiding cross-border transactions all potentially reduce the efficacy of American sanctions,” the report said. “These technologies offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system.”

The report did not provide specifics of what Treasury was planning but last week, the United States joined with more than 30 countries in a commitment to coordinate actions against ransomware attacks through such moves as increasing data sharing among countries and tightening regulations on crypto markets.