Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

Markey wrote to the inspector general's office in September, shortly after DeSantis arranged the trip, which received wide publicity. The Florida governor said the migrants traveled voluntarily to Massachusetts.

“The use of federal COVID relief funds in this manner runs contrary to congressional intent and appears to violate federal law,” Markey and six other Massachusetts lawmakers wrote in a Sept. 17 letter to Delmar. Markey said DeSantis was “effectively using COVID-19 relief to score political points by exploiting vulnerable immigrants.”

The White House has called the trip to Martha’s Vineyard a “cruel, premeditated political stunt."

Delmar did not indicate when the probe would be complete. Other law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. have also launched investigations of migrant trips arranged by Republican lawmakers to Democratic strongholds.

The flight has also spawned an investigation by a Texas sheriff and two lawsuits. The Treasury Department referred questions to the inspector general's office, which did not respond to a request for comment.

___

Associated Press reporter Curt Anderson contributed to this report.