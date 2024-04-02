Travis Kelce brings back music festival in Kansas City with Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Diplo as headliners

The event will feature performances by Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Diplo and Kansas City rap legend Tech N9ne, who performed at last year's concert.

"I like to keep it fresh, new and keep people coming back for more," said Kelce, whose festival brought out 20,000 attendees last year. He said his event will continue to celebrate the success of the Chiefs, who won their third championship in four trips after defeating the the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 in February.

Along with Kelce's on-field triumphs, he's thrived away from the football field, too. He along with his brother, Jason Kelce, a recent NFL retiree, earned a Webby nomination Monday for their flourishing podcast “New Heights.” He's also appeared in countless headlines for his relationship with Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner who set the award's record with the most album of the year wins in February.

Swift is not expected to attend Kelce Jam since she's scheduled to perform on tour on the same date in Stockholm, Sweden. But even though she might not be in attendance, Kelce — who has displayed a strong stage presence — said he might ask Swift for some tips.

“The only thing I can learn from her that translates into how I can perform is just how relatable she is on stage," said Kelce, who hosted “Saturday Night Live” last year. "She’s very comfortable. She brings everybody into the room with her. She makes it an intimate setting even though there’s 70,000 people at every show. It’s pretty impressive.”

Kelce said safety has been a priority entering Kelce Jam after the Chiefs' Super Bowl rally shooting that resulted in the death of a woman and nearly dozen injuries.

"Our hearts and hands are still out to the families and everybody involved and everything that happened at the parade," said Kelce, who reportedly donated $100,000 to two kids who were shot during the parade and Swift donated the same amount to the family of the woman who was killed in the shooting.

“It’s still a touchy subject knowing how serious it was," he continued. "We’re definitely taking security extremely serious at Kelce Jam. You’ll definitely feel safe being there.”

In all, Kelce said he wants to bring joy to a city that has celebrated him and his team. He hopes his teammate and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes can join the festivities this time.

“I think it’s going to keep going up," he said. "Hopefully we keep winning Super Bowls so we got something to celebrate.”