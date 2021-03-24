Trapped Sydney driver becomes first flood disaster fatality

“This is a terribly sad day for that family,” Morrison told Parliament. “We have seen so much over the course of the past year and more as this country has battled so many things -- floods, fires, viruses, drought and now these floods again.”

Emergency services have made hundreds of rescues since the flood emergency in Australia’s most populous state began last week.

A flotilla of boats was delivering crucial supplies to isolated communities on the flooded Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney and ferrying stranded residents to safety.

Morrison took a flight over the Hawkesbury to survey the damage early Wednesday.

“The expanse of water that went right across that region was quite devastating to see and to see the homes, only their roofs and those of out sheds,” Morrison said.

Cabinet Minister Peter Dutton said more than 700 defense personnel would soon be deployed as the floods recede to help people return to their homes and businesses as quickly as possible.

Building are partially submerged in a flood water in the Windsor area north west of Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Some 18,000 residents of Australia's most populous state have fled their homes since last week, with warnings the flood cleanup could stretch into April. (Lukas Coch/Pool via AP) Credit: Lukas Coch Credit: Lukas Coch

